Tragic Fall: Army Captain's New Year Celebration Ends in Loss
Captain Shankar Raj Kumar, associated with AMC, tragically died after falling from his fourth-floor balcony. He had just returned from Lucknow for New Year celebrations when the incident occurred. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries. Police suspect an accidental slip and see no foul play.
An Army Medical Corps captain tragically died after falling from his apartment's fourth-floor balcony, according to police on Friday.
Shankar Raj Kumar, in his 30s, had recently returned from Lucknow for New Year celebrations. The incident occurred around 12.45 pm on January 2, with his wife and maid rushing outside upon hearing a noise.
The captain was immediately taken to a private hospital with the help of neighbors but passed away that evening. Police suspect the incident was accidental, with no evidence of foul play found.
