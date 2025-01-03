Tragic Fall: Army Captain's New Year Celebration Ends in Loss

An Army Medical Corps captain tragically died after falling from his apartment's fourth-floor balcony, according to police on Friday.

Shankar Raj Kumar, in his 30s, had recently returned from Lucknow for New Year celebrations. The incident occurred around 12.45 pm on January 2, with his wife and maid rushing outside upon hearing a noise.

The captain was immediately taken to a private hospital with the help of neighbors but passed away that evening. Police suspect the incident was accidental, with no evidence of foul play found.

(With inputs from agencies.)