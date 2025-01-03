Left Menu

Life Sentence in Kasganj Violence: A Family's Quest for Justice Continues

In the 2018 Kasganj violence case, 28 convicts received life sentences, while two were acquitted. The family of victim Chandan Gupta is satisfied but seeks harsher penalties for the main accused and plans to appeal the acquittals. The case sparked widespread riots and communal tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kasganj | Updated: 03-01-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 03-01-2025 23:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, an NIA court in Lucknow has sentenced 28 individuals to life imprisonment for their roles in the 2018 Kasganj violence case, which resulted in the death of Chandan Gupta during a Republic Day event. The court's decision has been met with mixed emotions by Gupta's family.

The family of Chandan Gupta, a young man who was killed during the violence, expressed gratitude for the verdict but remains determined to pursue harsher punishment for the main accused as well as appeal against the acquittal of two others. Chandan's tragic death had ignited intense communal clashes in the region.

The government's representation in the case lauded the thorough investigation and evidence presentation, which led to the convictions, while family members expressed their intent to continue fighting for justice at a higher court level. The incident reflects ongoing communal challenges faced by the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

