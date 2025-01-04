Sibling Jealousy Leads to Tragic Matricide in Kurla East

A shocking case of family violence emerged as a 41-year-old woman allegedly murdered her 71-year-old mother in Kurla East, Mumbai, driven by jealousy over perceived favoritism towards her elder sister, police revealed on Friday.

The accused, Reshma Muffar Qazi, allegedly used a sharp weapon to stab her mother, Sabira Banu Shaikh, multiple times during a heated argument on Thursday evening. Law enforcement officials indicated that Qazi believed her mother loved her sister more, which triggered the fatal confrontation.

Following the incident, Qazi reportedly walked into the Chunabhatti police station and confessed to the crime. Police have since taken her into custody as investigations continue.

