Sibling Jealousy Leads to Tragic Matricide in Kurla East

A 41-year-old woman, driven by jealousy, allegedly murdered her elderly mother over perceived favoritism towards her sister. The alleged assailant, Reshma Muffar Qazi, confessed to the crime at the Chunabhatti police station shortly after the incident, leading to her arrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-01-2025 00:30 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 00:30 IST
A shocking case of family violence emerged as a 41-year-old woman allegedly murdered her 71-year-old mother in Kurla East, Mumbai, driven by jealousy over perceived favoritism towards her elder sister, police revealed on Friday.

The accused, Reshma Muffar Qazi, allegedly used a sharp weapon to stab her mother, Sabira Banu Shaikh, multiple times during a heated argument on Thursday evening. Law enforcement officials indicated that Qazi believed her mother loved her sister more, which triggered the fatal confrontation.

Following the incident, Qazi reportedly walked into the Chunabhatti police station and confessed to the crime. Police have since taken her into custody as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

