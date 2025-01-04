Left Menu

UN-backed Reinforcement Arrives to Counter Gangs in Haiti

A multinational contingent from Guatemala and El Salvador has arrived in Haiti to bolster an ongoing UN mission to restore security. The reinforcements are targeting armed gangs, with the mission led by Kenya. The forces add to existing personnel from Jamaican and Belizean officers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 03:53 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 03:53 IST
UN-backed Reinforcement Arrives to Counter Gangs in Haiti
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A multinational contingent consisting of security forces from Guatemala and El Salvador has landed in Haiti's capital to reinforce a United Nations-backed mission. The goal is to restore safety amid a violent struggle with armed gangs that have destabilized the region.

This latest arrival includes 75 Guatemalans and eight Salvadorans, welcomed by key figures including Haiti's transitional presidential council president Leslie Voltaire and Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime. The reinforcements support an ongoing mission led by Kenya, which had earlier deployed nearly 400 police officers.

Originally, Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo pledged 150 military police to the effort, while El Salvador is contributing 78 soldiers and critical medical evacuation resources including helicopters. The combined forces aim to address lawlessness and violence fueled by gangs in Haiti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025