UN-backed Reinforcement Arrives to Counter Gangs in Haiti

A multinational contingent consisting of security forces from Guatemala and El Salvador has landed in Haiti's capital to reinforce a United Nations-backed mission. The goal is to restore safety amid a violent struggle with armed gangs that have destabilized the region.

This latest arrival includes 75 Guatemalans and eight Salvadorans, welcomed by key figures including Haiti's transitional presidential council president Leslie Voltaire and Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime. The reinforcements support an ongoing mission led by Kenya, which had earlier deployed nearly 400 police officers.

Originally, Guatemalan President Bernardo Arevalo pledged 150 military police to the effort, while El Salvador is contributing 78 soldiers and critical medical evacuation resources including helicopters. The combined forces aim to address lawlessness and violence fueled by gangs in Haiti.

