Unprecedented Sentencing Amidst Presidential Transition: Trump's Legal Battle Continues

Donald Trump, recently elected President, will face sentencing on January 10 for his involvement in a hush money case with porn star Stormy Daniels, announced Justice Juan Merchan. Trump's sentencing, days before his inauguration, marks an unprecedented event in U.S. presidential history.

The judge has allowed the 78-year-old President-elect to appear in person or virtually, highlighting that jail time is unlikely. Instead, an unconditional discharge, which avoids custody, fines, or probation, is seen as the most fitting outcome.

The conviction revolves around a $130,000 payment made through Trump's ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, to silence Daniels before the 2016 election. Trump denies the alleged affair and has consistently dismissed the charges as political machinations aimed at affecting his presidency and future candidacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)