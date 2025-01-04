Left Menu

Unprecedented Sentencing Amidst Presidential Transition: Trump's Legal Battle Continues

President-elect Donald Trump is set for sentencing on January 10 following a conviction related to hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. Despite his guilty verdict of 34 counts of falsifying business records, Trump is not expected to receive jail time. The case unfolds just before his inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 04:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 04:07 IST
Unprecedented Sentencing Amidst Presidential Transition: Trump's Legal Battle Continues
President-elect Donald Trump

Donald Trump, recently elected President, will face sentencing on January 10 for his involvement in a hush money case with porn star Stormy Daniels, announced Justice Juan Merchan. Trump's sentencing, days before his inauguration, marks an unprecedented event in U.S. presidential history.

The judge has allowed the 78-year-old President-elect to appear in person or virtually, highlighting that jail time is unlikely. Instead, an unconditional discharge, which avoids custody, fines, or probation, is seen as the most fitting outcome.

The conviction revolves around a $130,000 payment made through Trump's ex-lawyer, Michael Cohen, to silence Daniels before the 2016 election. Trump denies the alleged affair and has consistently dismissed the charges as political machinations aimed at affecting his presidency and future candidacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025