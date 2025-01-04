Valor Recognized: Heroes Honored at the White House
President Joe Biden honored seven veterans from the Korean and Vietnam wars with the Medal of Honor and awarded eight law enforcement officers the Medal of Valor for acts of bravery. The ceremony recognized the courage of individuals, including the Nashville officers who responded to a school shooting.
At a solemn ceremony in the White House, President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to seven veterans and the Medal of Valor to eight law enforcement officers, recognizing their extraordinary bravery and service to the nation.
The officers, including five from Nashville, Tennessee, were particularly cited for their response to a tragic school shooting that claimed six lives, putting their own lives on the line to protect others.
Highlighting the event, Biden emphasized the heroic actions of these individuals and stated that acknowledging acts of valor is one of the highest honors of his presidency. Among the honorees, Kenneth J. David, a Vietnam War hero, received his Medal of Honor, the only living recipient at the ceremony.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Adityanath's Mandate: Elevating Law Enforcement Infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh
Telangana CM Stresses Law Enforcement in Film Industry Amidst Pushpa Controversy
Suspect in New Orleans crash and shooting is dead after firefight with police, reports AP, quoting law enforcement officials.
Law enforcement has identified driver who killed 10 people in New Orleans as a 42-year-old man, reports AP, quoting officials.
Law enforcement recovers handgun and AR-style rifle after driver killed 10 in New Orleans, reports AP, quoting official.