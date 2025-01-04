Valor Recognized: Heroes Honored at the White House

At a solemn ceremony in the White House, President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to seven veterans and the Medal of Valor to eight law enforcement officers, recognizing their extraordinary bravery and service to the nation.

The officers, including five from Nashville, Tennessee, were particularly cited for their response to a tragic school shooting that claimed six lives, putting their own lives on the line to protect others.

Highlighting the event, Biden emphasized the heroic actions of these individuals and stated that acknowledging acts of valor is one of the highest honors of his presidency. Among the honorees, Kenneth J. David, a Vietnam War hero, received his Medal of Honor, the only living recipient at the ceremony.

