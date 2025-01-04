Left Menu

Valor Recognized: Heroes Honored at the White House

President Joe Biden honored seven veterans from the Korean and Vietnam wars with the Medal of Honor and awarded eight law enforcement officers the Medal of Valor for acts of bravery. The ceremony recognized the courage of individuals, including the Nashville officers who responded to a school shooting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 05:07 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 05:07 IST
Valor Recognized: Heroes Honored at the White House
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At a solemn ceremony in the White House, President Joe Biden awarded the Medal of Honor to seven veterans and the Medal of Valor to eight law enforcement officers, recognizing their extraordinary bravery and service to the nation.

The officers, including five from Nashville, Tennessee, were particularly cited for their response to a tragic school shooting that claimed six lives, putting their own lives on the line to protect others.

Highlighting the event, Biden emphasized the heroic actions of these individuals and stated that acknowledging acts of valor is one of the highest honors of his presidency. Among the honorees, Kenneth J. David, a Vietnam War hero, received his Medal of Honor, the only living recipient at the ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

A Tenuous Hold: Mike Johnson's Narrow Victory and GOP Unrest

 Global
2
Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

Assault During Anti-Encroachment: Father-Son Duo Booked

 India
3
The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

The Crucial Connection: Sleep, Memory, and Mental Health

 India
4
BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

BJP Criticizes AAP as a 'Disaster' for Delhi Amid Infrastructure Launches

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Blueprint for Climate Action: Unveiling the Blue Carbon Potential

Leveraging Private Sector Expertise for Sustainable Hydropower Growth

World Bank and IFC: A Decade of Driving Gender Equality Forward

Small Islands, Big Ambitions: Ocean-Focused Climate Actions in SIDS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025