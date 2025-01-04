Left Menu

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Outgoing US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan travels to India for a strategic dialogue with his counterpart Ajit K Doval and other officials. He aims to cement US-India ties through initiatives in technology, defense, and civil nuclear cooperation, while delivering a key policy speech at IIT Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 04-01-2025 05:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 05:51 IST
Jake Sullivan
  • Country:
  • United States

In a final diplomatic mission before stepping down, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is set to visit India on January 5 and 6. During this trip, Sullivan plans to engage in talks with Ajit K Doval, his Indian counterpart, alongside top government officials. Their discussions aim to address a comprehensive range of bilateral, regional, and international issues.

This visit also marks an opportunity for Sullivan to solidify ongoing initiatives, especially in strategic technology cooperation. It encompasses key areas such as defense, artificial intelligence, and space, ensuring these partnerships endure beyond his tenure. Notably, Sullivan will deliver a major foreign policy speech at IIT Delhi, underscoring India's pivotal role in US global strategy.

As Sullivan prepares to bid farewell, there is optimism about future collaboration. The outgoing Biden administration views its relationship with India as a significant achievement, characterized by bipartisan support and people-to-people connections. This trip's objective is to deepen partnerships and explore new possibilities in civil nuclear cooperation, green energy, and technological advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

