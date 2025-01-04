Tragedy on Telco T-Point: A Policeman's Journey Ends
An Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector, Pradeep Kumar, died in an alleged hit-and-run incident at East Delhi's Telco T-point. The accident occurred while he was on his motorcycle. A commercial vehicle's number plate fragment was found, and police are probing CCTV footage to identify the culprit.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 11:10 IST
- Country:
- India
An Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector was killed in a suspected hit-and-run incident at East Delhi’s Telco T-point flyover, officials confirmed Saturday.
Pradeep Kumar, 47, from Trilokpuri, Delhi, died instantly while riding his motorcycle towards National Highway 24 when tragedy struck. Local police were alerted to the accident at 10:35 pm Friday.
A fragment of a yellow number plate, likely from a commercial vehicle, was recovered at the scene. Authorities are using CCTV footage in a bid to trace the vehicle responsible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Delhi School Faces Sixth Bomb Threat in 11 Days
SC says awarding contract to private firm NTBCL to collect toll from vehicles plying on Delhi-Noida DND flyway unjust, unfair.
Delhi Schools on Edge Amid Bomb Threats
SC dismisses appeal against Allahabad HC order asking private firm to stop collecting toll on DND flyway connecting Delhi with Noida.
New Delhi Set to Host Historic Para Athletics World Championships in 2025