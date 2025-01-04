Left Menu

Tragedy on Telco T-Point: A Policeman's Journey Ends

An Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector, Pradeep Kumar, died in an alleged hit-and-run incident at East Delhi's Telco T-point. The accident occurred while he was on his motorcycle. A commercial vehicle's number plate fragment was found, and police are probing CCTV footage to identify the culprit.

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

An Uttar Pradesh Police sub-inspector was killed in a suspected hit-and-run incident at East Delhi’s Telco T-point flyover, officials confirmed Saturday.

Pradeep Kumar, 47, from Trilokpuri, Delhi, died instantly while riding his motorcycle towards National Highway 24 when tragedy struck. Local police were alerted to the accident at 10:35 pm Friday.

A fragment of a yellow number plate, likely from a commercial vehicle, was recovered at the scene. Authorities are using CCTV footage in a bid to trace the vehicle responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

