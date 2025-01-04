Left Menu

Tragic Accident: Infant Drowns in Water Pit

A young girl tragically drowned in a water-filled pit outside her home in Maharashtra's Thane district. The incident happened in Dombivili town when the child slipped and fell. Despite being rushed to a hospital, she was declared dead. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-01-2025 13:45 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 12:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

A heart-wrenching accident unfolded in Maharashtra's Thane district, where a one-and-a-half-month-old girl drowned in a water-filled pit while playing outside her home. The tragic event was reported by police officials.

The incident, which has left the Davdi area of Dombivili town in shock, occurred on Wednesday. According to police sources, the young child was playing near her house when she accidentally slipped and fell into the pit.

The toddler was discovered by her distraught parents who immediately rushed her to a local hospital. Unfortunately, medical staff pronounced her dead on arrival. Authorities have since registered a case of accidental death as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

