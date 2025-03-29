MNS Controversy: Language Wars in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, has clarified that incidents involving violence against non-Marathi speakers were not intentional. MNS Vice-President Vageesh Saraswat emphasized that the party has no issues with individuals from Bihar or Karnataka residing in Maharashtra, provided they respect the Marathi language.

Saraswat highlighted that Marathi is the language of Mumbai and the state, recognized as a classical language by the Union government. However, disrespecting this language triggers tensions, albeit unintentionally. He underscored the need for reverence toward Marathi to avoid any conflicts.

The statement directly responds to Lok Janshakti Party MP Rajesh Verma's concerns, who plans to address the issue of attacks on Hindi speakers by MNS in the Lok Sabha. Verma criticized MNS for allegedly using violence to flaunt its political strength against Hindi speakers, who contribute significantly to Maharashtra's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)