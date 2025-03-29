Left Menu

MNS Controversy: Language Wars in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) denies intentional violence against non-Marathi speakers, stating respect for Marathi is crucial. The MNS has no issue with migrants if they respect the local language. Issues arise following MP Rajesh Verma's claims that MNS targets Hindi speakers to demonstrate its political influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-03-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 16:34 IST
MNS Controversy: Language Wars in Maharashtra
Raj Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, has clarified that incidents involving violence against non-Marathi speakers were not intentional. MNS Vice-President Vageesh Saraswat emphasized that the party has no issues with individuals from Bihar or Karnataka residing in Maharashtra, provided they respect the Marathi language.

Saraswat highlighted that Marathi is the language of Mumbai and the state, recognized as a classical language by the Union government. However, disrespecting this language triggers tensions, albeit unintentionally. He underscored the need for reverence toward Marathi to avoid any conflicts.

The statement directly responds to Lok Janshakti Party MP Rajesh Verma's concerns, who plans to address the issue of attacks on Hindi speakers by MNS in the Lok Sabha. Verma criticized MNS for allegedly using violence to flaunt its political strength against Hindi speakers, who contribute significantly to Maharashtra's economy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025