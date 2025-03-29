Cricket Betting Bust in Maharashtra: Key Arrests Made

In a significant crackdown on illegal betting, police in Maharashtra's Hingoli district detained five individuals, including four bookies. The operation, carried out on Saturday, also led to the recovery of cash and valuables totaling Rs 8.53 lakh, according to an official statement.

The arrests were made after authorities apprehended Shaikh Mustaqeem, who was found placing bets via his mobile phone. His confession pointed to an organized betting network, prompting police to take swift action and dismantle the operation. The accused will face legal proceedings, with officials planning to seek court approval to freeze their bank accounts.

Two days prior, four bookies had already been arrested in the district, and preventative measures have been implemented against 16 others. This operation underscores the region's ongoing efforts to curb illegal gambling activities.

