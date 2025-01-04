Sarpanch's Murder: Arrests Shed Light on Organized Crime
Police have arrested two accused in the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. The arrests were made in Pune. The duo is part of a group that is alleged to have abducted, tortured, and killed Deshmukh for disrupting an extortion attempt. Six out of seven suspects are now in custody.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, police have arrested two accused, Sudarshan Chandrabhan Ghule and Sudhir Sangle, in connection with the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Officials confirmed the arrests were made in Pune, contrary to earlier reports of apprehensions in Dhule.
Deshmukh, a leader from Massajog village, was brutally murdered on December 9 after attempting to thwart an extortion attempt connected with a regional energy firm's windmill project. Authorities have now detained six of the seven individuals implicated in this grievous crime.
The investigation is being led by the special investigation team of the Criminal Investigation Department. Efforts continue to apprehend the final suspect, with family members calling for transparency in the probe to uncover all complicit parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Chinese Agent Arrested in US Election Manipulation Case
Political Tensions Rise as BJP Leader Arrested for Derogatory Remarks
Trio Arrested in Nagpur After Viral Video Unveils Assault
BJP Leader CT Ravi Arrest Sparks Debate Over Legal Procedures
Political Turmoil in Karnataka: The Arrest and Accusations Surrounding BJP's C T Ravi