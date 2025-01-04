Sarpanch's Murder: Arrests Shed Light on Organized Crime

In a significant development, police have arrested two accused, Sudarshan Chandrabhan Ghule and Sudhir Sangle, in connection with the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. Officials confirmed the arrests were made in Pune, contrary to earlier reports of apprehensions in Dhule.

Deshmukh, a leader from Massajog village, was brutally murdered on December 9 after attempting to thwart an extortion attempt connected with a regional energy firm's windmill project. Authorities have now detained six of the seven individuals implicated in this grievous crime.

The investigation is being led by the special investigation team of the Criminal Investigation Department. Efforts continue to apprehend the final suspect, with family members calling for transparency in the probe to uncover all complicit parties.

