Left Menu

Supreme Court Rules on Stand-Alone Offence of Non-Appearance

The Supreme Court has declared non-appearance in response to a proclamation a 'stand-alone offence' that persists even if the proclamation is nullified. This verdict arose from a case challenging a June 2023 judgment by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The court clarified that Section 174A IPC is independent evidence of the offence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 15:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 15:46 IST
Supreme Court Rules on Stand-Alone Offence of Non-Appearance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has declared that failing to appear in court in response to a legal proclamation remains a 'stand-alone offence,' even if the proclamation is later nullified, as per its verdict delivered on January 2. This ruling emerged from an appeal against a June 2023 decision by the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The ruling addressed key legal questions, notably whether the status of a proclaimed offender under the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) can persist if the individual is acquitted during the trial for the same offence. It concluded that Section 174A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) is a substantive offence that stands independently, even when the CrPC's Section 82 proclamation is no longer applicable.

The bench of justices CT Ravikumar and Sanjay Karol affirmed that proceedings under Section 174A cannot begin without a Section 82 issuance but can proceed independently after the proclamation's expiration. The court's interpretation underlines that the purpose is to ensure compliance with court orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025