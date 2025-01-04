South Korean Security Standoff: The Arrest Warrant Drama

In a tense standoff, South Korean investigators are urging the country's acting president to ensure compliance with an arrest warrant for the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol. This development follows the security service's resistance against arrest efforts.

Prosecutors faced a blockade from the presidential security service, along with military troops, during a six-hour standoff at Yoon's compound. The arrest warrant links to Yoon's shocking declaration of martial law last month, a move that rattled the nation.

As the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials spearheads the investigation, they've reiterated their request for acting President Choi Sang-mok to facilitate the arrest. The incident marks a historic moment as it's the first arrest warrant issued against a sitting president in South Korean history.

(With inputs from agencies.)