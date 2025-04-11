Left Menu

Imran Khan Open to Dialogue Amid Political Standoff

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently imprisoned, is open to talks with the government for constitutional supremacy, but resists coercion. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf President Junaid Akbar criticizes institutional overreach and emphasizes dialogue. The party insists on legal adherence, while grievances with some institutions persist amid growing public-institutional gaps.

Imran Khan
  • Pakistan

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his willingness to engage in reconciliatory talks with the government or any institution to uphold the constitution and law, a senior party leader revealed.

Speaking to the media, Junaid Akbar, who leads the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stated that while Khan is eager for dialogue, he will not succumb to pressure imposed through force. Akbar emphasized the importance of institutions operating within their legally defined roles and criticized attempts to deny Khan's fundamental rights.

Akbar warned against the consequences of a public uprising without leadership, stressing the need for public-backed strong institutions amidst rising tensions between them and the populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

