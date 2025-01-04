Left Menu

ED Clamps Down on Late Bhopal Jail DIG’s Assets in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 4.68 crore in a money laundering case involving the late DIG of Bhopal Jail, Umesh Kumar Gandhi, his family, and associates. The investigation links the assets to disproportionate wealth amassed by Gandhi and others, following charges filed by the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 16:13 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken significant action in a money laundering case associated with the late Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Bhopal Jail, Umesh Kumar Gandhi. On Saturday, the ED announced the attachment of assets valued at Rs 4.68 crore.

A provisional order, issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), names Gandhi, his family, and associates. The attached wealth comprises 20 immovable properties in districts like Sagar, Katni, Sehore, Bhopal, and Indore, alongside movable assets such as bank deposits and mutual funds.

This development follows an investigation initiated from an FIR and two charge sheets by the Madhya Pradesh Lokayukta. They have alleged that Gandhi, along with his wife Archana Gandhi and associate Ajay Kumar Gandhi, accumulated disproportionate assets worth Rs 5.13 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

