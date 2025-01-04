Parking Dispute Escalates to Shooting Incident in Jammu

A government employee was arrested for allegedly firing at a BJP youth leader during a parking dispute, officials reported on Saturday.

The incident happened in the New Plot area, Jammu. Advocate Kanav Sharma was parking in front of a Power Development Department lineman's room when Ravinder Singh confronted him, leading to an altercation.

Singh, using a licensed pistol, allegedly fired two shots at Sharma. The police launched a manhunt for Singh, who fled the scene, and later apprehended him. The weapon used was also recovered. An investigation is underway as Sharma undergoes treatment for his injuries.

