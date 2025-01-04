Left Menu

Parking Dispute Escalates to Shooting Incident in Jammu

A parking dispute in Jammu led to a shooting incident involving Ravinder Singh, a government employee, and Kanav Sharma, a local BJP youth leader. Singh allegedly shot Sharma after an altercation. The police apprehended Singh and recovered the weapon used. An investigation is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 04-01-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 16:28 IST
Parking Dispute Escalates to Shooting Incident in Jammu
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A government employee was arrested for allegedly firing at a BJP youth leader during a parking dispute, officials reported on Saturday.

The incident happened in the New Plot area, Jammu. Advocate Kanav Sharma was parking in front of a Power Development Department lineman's room when Ravinder Singh confronted him, leading to an altercation.

Singh, using a licensed pistol, allegedly fired two shots at Sharma. The police launched a manhunt for Singh, who fled the scene, and later apprehended him. The weapon used was also recovered. An investigation is underway as Sharma undergoes treatment for his injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025