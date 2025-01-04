Tragic Clash Over Property Ownership: Bloodshed in Peshawar
In Peshawar, northwest Pakistan, a violent dispute over a commercial plaza resulted in the death of five people and injury of one. The conflict occurred in the Tehkal area, leading to a search operation by police to apprehend fleeing suspects.
A violent dispute erupted over a commercial plaza ownership in Peshawar, leading to five deaths and one injury on Saturday.
The incident unfolded in the Tehkal area within Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, prompting an immediate response from the local police force.
Police are presently conducting a search operation to apprehend suspects who fled post-incident.
