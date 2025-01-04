Left Menu

FSB Halts Teen Terror Attack Plot

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claims to have prevented a potential terrorist attack in Yekaterinburg. Four teenagers, allegedly planning to detonate a bomb in a busy area, have been detained. Authorities confiscated bomb components and initiated a criminal investigation in Sverdlovsk.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:28 IST
FSB Halts Teen Terror Attack Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic intervention, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Saturday the successful prevention of a significant attack in Yekaterinburg. The security agency detained four teenagers accused of plotting to detonate a bomb in a densely populated area, Russian news outlets reported.

The FSB stated it had confiscated various components intended for use in a homemade explosive device. Russian authorities have since launched a criminal investigation into the thwarted plot in the Sverdlovsk region, as reported by agencies.

Details surrounding the intended attack remain limited, but the prompt actions of the FSB have reportedly neutralized a serious threat to public safety in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025