FSB Halts Teen Terror Attack Plot

In a dramatic intervention, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) announced on Saturday the successful prevention of a significant attack in Yekaterinburg. The security agency detained four teenagers accused of plotting to detonate a bomb in a densely populated area, Russian news outlets reported.

The FSB stated it had confiscated various components intended for use in a homemade explosive device. Russian authorities have since launched a criminal investigation into the thwarted plot in the Sverdlovsk region, as reported by agencies.

Details surrounding the intended attack remain limited, but the prompt actions of the FSB have reportedly neutralized a serious threat to public safety in the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)