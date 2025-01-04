Sarpanch Murder Sparks Arrests in Beed District

In a significant development, three suspects connected to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh have been remanded in 14-day CID custody following court orders in Kej, Maharashtra's Beed district.

The murder, which took place on December 9, was reportedly linked to Deshmukh's efforts to thwart an extortion scheme targeting a windmill project in the area.

The accused, Sudarshan Chandrabhan Ghule, Sudhir Sangle, and Siddharth Sonawane, are believed to be involved in organized crime, with police alleging they threatened companies establishing projects in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)