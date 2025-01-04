Left Menu

Sarpanch Murder Sparks Arrests in Beed District

Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Maharashtra's Beed district. They are linked to an extortion attempt on an energy firm. The accused have been remanded to CID custody as investigations continue into their involvement in organized crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 04-01-2025 17:46 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 17:46 IST
In a significant development, three suspects connected to the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh have been remanded in 14-day CID custody following court orders in Kej, Maharashtra's Beed district.

The murder, which took place on December 9, was reportedly linked to Deshmukh's efforts to thwart an extortion scheme targeting a windmill project in the area.

The accused, Sudarshan Chandrabhan Ghule, Sudhir Sangle, and Siddharth Sonawane, are believed to be involved in organized crime, with police alleging they threatened companies establishing projects in the region.

