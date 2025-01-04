Clash in Bihar: Locals Attack Police During Arrest Operation

In a chaotic turn of events in Bihar's Darbhanga district, three policemen were left injured after an allegedly aggressive local crowd targeted them during an arrest operation, according to senior officers.

The conflict unfolded in the Abhanda area, under Laheriasarai police station's jurisdiction, as locals allegedly freed a detainee and resorted to burning tyres and obstructing footpaths to hinder police efforts.

Further reinforcements also faced hostility, with stone-pelting reported. Despite the aggression, law enforcement reported regaining control after a mild show of force. Four individuals have been detained, including the subject of the initial arrest warrant, as investigations progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)