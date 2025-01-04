Negligence Exposed: Patwari Suspended After Tragic Well Accident

The district authorities in Jaipur have suspended a patwari after a tragic incident resulted in the death of a 10-year-old boy who fell into an open well. This incident has shed light on the negligence in reporting the status of open borewells and wells.

The patwari, Shobha Meena, was found guilty of submitting incorrect information about open wells in Sanganer, the area where the accident occurred. This oversight came to light when the sub-divisional magistrate reviewed the status report, which failed to mention the well in question. It followed a series of incidents prompting the district to cover open wells as part of a safety campaign.

The ongoing campaign commenced last December, after similar tragic incidents in the region where young children fell into uncovered borewells. Despite the drive's progress, it seems not all safety measures were executed as intended, resulting in yet another preventable tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)