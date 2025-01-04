Left Menu

Negligence Exposed: Patwari Suspended After Tragic Well Accident

A patwari in Jaipur was suspended after submitting misleading reports on open wells, leading to the death of a 10-year-old boy. The district had been conducting a safety campaign, covering over 2,300 wells. The negligence was highlighted following previous fatalities involving young children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:11 IST
Negligence Exposed: Patwari Suspended After Tragic Well Accident
Suspension
  • Country:
  • India

The district authorities in Jaipur have suspended a patwari after a tragic incident resulted in the death of a 10-year-old boy who fell into an open well. This incident has shed light on the negligence in reporting the status of open borewells and wells.

The patwari, Shobha Meena, was found guilty of submitting incorrect information about open wells in Sanganer, the area where the accident occurred. This oversight came to light when the sub-divisional magistrate reviewed the status report, which failed to mention the well in question. It followed a series of incidents prompting the district to cover open wells as part of a safety campaign.

The ongoing campaign commenced last December, after similar tragic incidents in the region where young children fell into uncovered borewells. Despite the drive's progress, it seems not all safety measures were executed as intended, resulting in yet another preventable tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025