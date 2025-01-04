Left Menu

Renewed Ceasefire Efforts Amid Gaza Tensions

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed 12, bringing the total death toll to 65. Renewed ceasefire talks in Qatar aim to end the conflict. Amidst ongoing military operations, Israeli mediators resumed talks supported by the U.S., highlighting a tense push for peace and release of hostages.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 20:29 IST
Renewed Ceasefire Efforts Amid Gaza Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Israeli military strike in Gaza City killed 12 people early Saturday morning, as the conflict's death toll continued to climb. The attack has brought the number of casualties from Israeli assaults in Gaza to 65 within the last day, according to Palestinian medical sources.

The blast, which targeted the Al-Ghoula family home in Gaza, left residents and rescue workers searching the rubble for survivors. Among the dead were several children, as flames and smoke continued to rise from the scene.

The strike comes amid a renewed push for a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and the U.S., with mediators working to end the 15-month-old conflict before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. The urgency is driven by recent escalations and efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025