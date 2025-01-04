Renewed Ceasefire Efforts Amid Gaza Tensions

An Israeli military strike in Gaza City killed 12 people early Saturday morning, as the conflict's death toll continued to climb. The attack has brought the number of casualties from Israeli assaults in Gaza to 65 within the last day, according to Palestinian medical sources.

The blast, which targeted the Al-Ghoula family home in Gaza, left residents and rescue workers searching the rubble for survivors. Among the dead were several children, as flames and smoke continued to rise from the scene.

The strike comes amid a renewed push for a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and the U.S., with mediators working to end the 15-month-old conflict before President-elect Joe Biden takes office. The urgency is driven by recent escalations and efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies.)