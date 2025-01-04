Outcry Over Journalist's Mysterious Death in Chhattisgarh

The Press Council of India (PCI) has voiced serious concern regarding the suspected murder of a journalist in Chhattisgarh, demanding a detailed report from the state government.

Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai, PCI's Chairperson, has initiated proceedings to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death of Mukesh Chandrakar in Bastar. She has called for an official state report to establish the facts behind the case.

The murder of Chandrakar, a freelance journalist who exposed alleged misconduct in road construction, has sparked outrage. Both the Press Association and Editors Guild of India have condemned the incident and are pressing for a comprehensive investigation. Three individuals have been detained in connection with his death.

(With inputs from agencies.)