Amit Shah Calls for Naxalite Surrender to Fuel Bastar's Transformation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah urged Naxalites to lay down arms and integrate into society at the Bastar Pandum festival. Shah stressed on development and government support for surrendered Naxalites. He highlighted government efforts in housing, healthcare, and education, while emphasizing cultural unity.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, addressing the Bastar Pandum festival, appealed to Naxalites to surrender and join the mainstream. He underscored that no one is pleased when a Naxalite dies.
Shah announced the central government's commitment to eradicating the Naxal threat by March 2026. He reassured that those laying down arms will receive protection from the government. Shah emphasized the need for development in Bastar, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to transform the region within five years.
In a two-pronged approach against Naxalism, villages helping in the surrender of Naxalites will be rewarded with Rs 1 crore for development. The 'Bastar Pandum' festival will be elevated to the national level next year, inviting international ambassadors to experience tribal culture. Shah also commemorated Pravir Chandra Bhanj Deo, emphasizing past injustices.
