CCI Clears Coal India of Dominance Charges in E-Auction Scheme

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ruled in favor of Coal India Ltd, dismissing allegations of abuse of dominance related to its 2022 e-auction scheme. The CCI concluded that the world's largest coal producer adhered to fair trade norms.

The complaint, launched by a Kolkata-based individual, argued that Coal India replaced its 2007 spot e-auction scheme with unfair terms. However, after investigation, the CCI found no prima facie case of regulation violations.

Coal India, supplying 70% of India's coal, defends its scheme as compliant with Ministry of Coal's frameworks, underscoring adherence to governmental policies. CCI highlighted the importance of security deposits to ensure transaction integrity while dismissing any charges of market abuse against the state-owned entity.

