Gaza Strikes Renew Ceasefire Efforts Amid Rising Casualties

In a fresh surge of violence, Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip have led to the deaths of at least 70 individuals, according to Palestinian medics. The assault is part of ongoing military operations targeting Hamas factions. Saturday's operations witnessed significant fatalities, partially due to airstrikes on residential quarters in Gaza City.

The strikes come amid renewed ceasefire negotiations aimed at de-escalating the 15-month-old conflict between Israel and Hamas. Mediators from Qatar and Egypt have been dispatched to Doha to facilitate talks, receiving backing from U.S. President Joe Biden's administration. However, the dialogue's progress remains unclear.

Adding emotional complexity, Hamas released a video featuring Israeli hostage Liri Albag pleading for their release amid ongoing military actions. The video illustrates the psychological toll on hostages, further amplifying tensions. Israel's campaign follows an October 2023 assault by Hamas on border areas that resulted in heavy casualties and hostages.

(With inputs from agencies.)