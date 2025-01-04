Political Clash Over Voter Deletion Allegations in New Delhi
The district election officer in New Delhi dismissed claims by AAP MP Sanjay Singh regarding deletions in voter lists. Singh accused election officials of deliberately removing voter names, but the DEO stated the process aligns with Election Commission guidelines. Both parties exchanged accusations over voter list manipulation.
- Country:
- India
Accusations of electoral malpractice flew as the district election officer in New Delhi rejected charges by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh over alleged voter deletions. Singh alleged deliberate actions to remove voter names by the officer, a claim flatly refuted in a public statement.
The DEO emphasized that the rigorous process for voter deletion adheres strictly to Election Commission guidelines. The controversy has sparked intense partisan debate, with AAP accusing BJP of attempting to manipulate the voter list in the constituency where party chief Arvind Kejriwal is contesting.
Amidst heated exchanges, BJP countered by alleging threats from AAP leaders to election officials, as both parties brace for a contentious electoral battle. The emerging narrative underscores the political stakes involved in maintaining electoral integrity in the lead-up to the polls.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress Demands Transparency After Election Commission's Rule Change
Congress Criticizes Election Commission's Transparency Amendments
Disturbing Video Reveals Harassment Leading to Tragic Suicide
Viral Video Sparks Investigation into Assault of Couple in Love
Cheetahs Roaming the Roads: Viral Video Sparks Debate in Madhya Pradesh