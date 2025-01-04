Political Clash Over Voter Deletion Allegations in New Delhi

Accusations of electoral malpractice flew as the district election officer in New Delhi rejected charges by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh over alleged voter deletions. Singh alleged deliberate actions to remove voter names by the officer, a claim flatly refuted in a public statement.

The DEO emphasized that the rigorous process for voter deletion adheres strictly to Election Commission guidelines. The controversy has sparked intense partisan debate, with AAP accusing BJP of attempting to manipulate the voter list in the constituency where party chief Arvind Kejriwal is contesting.

Amidst heated exchanges, BJP countered by alleging threats from AAP leaders to election officials, as both parties brace for a contentious electoral battle. The emerging narrative underscores the political stakes involved in maintaining electoral integrity in the lead-up to the polls.

