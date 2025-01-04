Left Menu

Political Clash Over Voter Deletion Allegations in New Delhi

The district election officer in New Delhi dismissed claims by AAP MP Sanjay Singh regarding deletions in voter lists. Singh accused election officials of deliberately removing voter names, but the DEO stated the process aligns with Election Commission guidelines. Both parties exchanged accusations over voter list manipulation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2025 23:01 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 23:01 IST
Political Clash Over Voter Deletion Allegations in New Delhi
allegations
  • Country:
  • India

Accusations of electoral malpractice flew as the district election officer in New Delhi rejected charges by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh over alleged voter deletions. Singh alleged deliberate actions to remove voter names by the officer, a claim flatly refuted in a public statement.

The DEO emphasized that the rigorous process for voter deletion adheres strictly to Election Commission guidelines. The controversy has sparked intense partisan debate, with AAP accusing BJP of attempting to manipulate the voter list in the constituency where party chief Arvind Kejriwal is contesting.

Amidst heated exchanges, BJP countered by alleging threats from AAP leaders to election officials, as both parties brace for a contentious electoral battle. The emerging narrative underscores the political stakes involved in maintaining electoral integrity in the lead-up to the polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025