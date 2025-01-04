Justice Catches Up: Duo Arrested After 18 Years for Triple Murder Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully apprehended two fugitives, Divil Kumar and Rajesh, who had been on the run for 18 years. The duo was arrested in connection to the alleged murder of Ranjini and her 17-day-old twin daughters back in February 2006, in Kerala's Kollam district.

Kumar and Rajesh, originally from Anchal and Kannur respectively, were captured in Puducherry after evading arrest despite being identified by both the Kerala Police and CBI during initial investigations. The CBI began handling the case in 2008 following a request from the victims' family, with both accused having changed their identities to avoid detection.

After a meticulous verification process, CBI officers tracked them down and arrested them last Friday. Both Kumar and Rajesh were produced in a Kochi court and are now in judicial custody. The CBI had filed a chargesheet against them, which the court responded to by declaring them Proclaimed Offenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)