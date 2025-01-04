Justice Catches Up: Duo Arrested After 18 Years for Triple Murder Case
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two individuals, Divil Kumar and Rajesh, after 18 years on the run for allegedly murdering a woman and her twin daughters in Kerala's Kollam district. Initially identified by both the Kerala Police and CBI, the duo managed to evade capture until they were recently apprehended in Puducherry.
- Country:
- India
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully apprehended two fugitives, Divil Kumar and Rajesh, who had been on the run for 18 years. The duo was arrested in connection to the alleged murder of Ranjini and her 17-day-old twin daughters back in February 2006, in Kerala's Kollam district.
Kumar and Rajesh, originally from Anchal and Kannur respectively, were captured in Puducherry after evading arrest despite being identified by both the Kerala Police and CBI during initial investigations. The CBI began handling the case in 2008 following a request from the victims' family, with both accused having changed their identities to avoid detection.
After a meticulous verification process, CBI officers tracked them down and arrested them last Friday. Both Kumar and Rajesh were produced in a Kochi court and are now in judicial custody. The CBI had filed a chargesheet against them, which the court responded to by declaring them Proclaimed Offenders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Ferry Collision Sparks Investigation in Mumbai Waters
Viral Video Sparks Investigation into Assault of Couple in Love
Controversy Erupts in Karnataka Legislature: BJP Leader's Abusive Language Sparks Investigation
Investigation Launched Into Trader's Tragic Death Linked to Cooperative Bank
Diplomatic Tensions: China's Involvement in Baltic Sea Cable Investigation