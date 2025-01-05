Left Menu

Fatal Clash Over Property Turns Deadly in Peshawar

A deadly altercation over commercial property ownership in Peshawar, Pakistan, left six people dead and six injured. The violence erupted between two groups in the Tehkal area. Police have launched a search operation as suspects fled the scene following the confrontation.

Updated: 05-01-2025 00:32 IST
A violent confrontation over the ownership of a commercial plaza in Peshawar resulted in at least six fatalities and six injuries on Saturday.

The altercation occurred in the Tehkal area within Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, as confirmed by local authorities.

Police have deployed a heavy contingent to the area and launched a search operation after the suspects escaped the scene following the incident.

