Left Menu

Israeli Strikes Escalate, Ceasefire Hopes Revived Amid Rising Gaza Toll

Israeli military strikes in Gaza have resulted in 70 deaths over the past day, as renewed efforts for a ceasefire are underway. Medics report intensified attacks on civilian areas, while Israel targets alleged terrorist operations. Prospects for peace talks are clouded by ongoing hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2025 13:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 13:33 IST
Israeli Strikes Escalate, Ceasefire Hopes Revived Amid Rising Gaza Toll

Israeli military strikes in the Gaza Strip have resulted in at least 70 fatalities within the last 24 hours, according to Palestinian medics. Mediation efforts have intensified to broker a ceasefire in the protracted 15-month war. Airstrikes in Gaza City demolished homes and claimed multiple civilian lives, reports confirm.

Witnesses describe the devastation, with many victims being women and children. Despite Israeli military claims of targeting terror-related activities, allegations persist about civilian casualties. Rescue efforts continue as medics report children among those deceased, amidst smoldering ruins following the attacks.

The conflict has seen a renewed focus on reaching a ceasefire, with mediation talks in Doha involving Qatari, Egyptian, and U.S. representatives. As Israel and Hamas negotiate, both sides issue statements about their commitment to a deal, striving to resolve their long-standing enmity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025