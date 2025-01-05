Israeli Strikes Escalate, Ceasefire Hopes Revived Amid Rising Gaza Toll

Israeli military strikes in the Gaza Strip have resulted in at least 70 fatalities within the last 24 hours, according to Palestinian medics. Mediation efforts have intensified to broker a ceasefire in the protracted 15-month war. Airstrikes in Gaza City demolished homes and claimed multiple civilian lives, reports confirm.

Witnesses describe the devastation, with many victims being women and children. Despite Israeli military claims of targeting terror-related activities, allegations persist about civilian casualties. Rescue efforts continue as medics report children among those deceased, amidst smoldering ruins following the attacks.

The conflict has seen a renewed focus on reaching a ceasefire, with mediation talks in Doha involving Qatari, Egyptian, and U.S. representatives. As Israel and Hamas negotiate, both sides issue statements about their commitment to a deal, striving to resolve their long-standing enmity.

(With inputs from agencies.)