Left Menu

Security Breach: Drone Disrupts Puri's No-Fly Zone

A drone was spotted over the Jagannath temple in Puri, prompting an investigation due to security concerns in the no-fly zone. Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan emphasized legal action and increased surveillance to prevent future incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-01-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 14:49 IST
Security Breach: Drone Disrupts Puri's No-Fly Zone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A drone was observed hovering over the sacred Jagannath temple in Puri early Sunday, triggering a police investigation, officials reported.

Detected around 4:10 am, the drone lingered for nearly 30 minutes, violating the no-fly zone and raising security alarms. This led law enforcement to form multiple investigative teams.

Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan condemned the illegal act, promising stringent legal action to safeguard temple security. Plans to bolster surveillance with 24/7 police presence at nearby watchtowers are underway. Authorities hint at a vlogger's involvement, yet the possibility of malicious intent remains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025