Security Breach: Drone Disrupts Puri's No-Fly Zone

A drone was observed hovering over the sacred Jagannath temple in Puri early Sunday, triggering a police investigation, officials reported.

Detected around 4:10 am, the drone lingered for nearly 30 minutes, violating the no-fly zone and raising security alarms. This led law enforcement to form multiple investigative teams.

Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan condemned the illegal act, promising stringent legal action to safeguard temple security. Plans to bolster surveillance with 24/7 police presence at nearby watchtowers are underway. Authorities hint at a vlogger's involvement, yet the possibility of malicious intent remains.

(With inputs from agencies.)