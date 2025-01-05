Left Menu

Telangana's Recruitment Drive: A Model for the Nation

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the recruitment of 55,143 government employees within a year, a feat he describes as unprecedented. The state is also providing financial aid to civil services aspirants, aiming to increase Telangana's representation in national exams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 05-01-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 15:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking announcement, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy declared that his government recruited 55,143 employees within a single year, setting a national precedent. This significant hiring has positioned Telangana as a model state for others to follow.

During an event centered around the 'Rajiv Gandhi Civil Services Abhaya Hastam' program, Reddy distributed financial aid to aspiring civil servants. The initiative aims to support candidates by providing Rs 1 lakh cheques to enhance their preparation for civil services exams.

The Chief Minister emphasized his administration's commitment to increasing Telangana's presence in national civil services. With plans to complete Group 1 recruitment by March, the state government's ambition is to become a leader in civil services selections nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

