Green Tribunal Demands Accountability for Misused Forest Land

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has called for answers from Delhi's government concerning allegations of forest land misuse. Allegedly, land apportioned for afforestation in Kharkhari Jatmal village is illegally used. The tribunal has requested responses from the involved authorities before the April 22 hearing.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) is seeking a detailed response from the Delhi government following allegations of forest land misuse designated for afforestation purposes.

This hearing involves claims that over 30 hectares of land in Kharkhari Jatmal village was allocated for environmental protection in 2005 but has since fallen prey to unauthorized construction and illicit agricultural activities.

The tribunal notes that additional grievances include incomplete land demarcation and illegal groundwater extraction. It has directed the concerned parties to submit their replies to these serious allegations before the next scheduled hearing on April 22.

