Unveiling the Truth Behind Sarpanch Deshmukh's Murder Investigation

Anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania has sharply criticized the ongoing investigation into the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, labeling the probe as a 'hogwash.' She insists that police from outside the district should be tasked with leading the investigation for the truth to be revealed.

Deshmukh was murdered on December 9 after he attempted to stop an extortion effort targeting an energy company operating a windmill project. The state CID's Special Investigation Team is currently investigating both Deshmukh's murder and the extortion case related to his death.

Damania alleges that Beed police are compromised and unable to conduct an impartial investigation due to their alleged connections with the main extortion accused, Walmik Karad, an aide of NCP minister Dhananjay Munde. She also claimed harassment from local ministers, urging Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to intervene.

(With inputs from agencies.)