Meerut Police Faces Suspension Over Cow Slaughter Negligence

Seven policemen in Meerut have been suspended following accusations of negligence in managing cow slaughter cases in the Sakoti area, officials confirmed on Sunday.

On December 11, Meerut SSP Vipin Tada took action by suspending the entire police outpost in Khiwai over similar allegations, an official spokesperson reported.

District SHOs were strictly directed to prevent such incidents and warned of strict consequences for failure. Following a new case in Sakoti on Saturday, several officers at the Sakauti police outpost faced suspension as per SSP Tada's orders, due to their inability to curb these activities despite clear instructions.

(With inputs from agencies.)