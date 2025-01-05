Left Menu

Govt Eases Job Criteria for Anti-Sikh Riots Victims

Lt Governor VK Saxena has approved the relaxation of educational and age criteria for 88 victims of the anti-Sikh riots, enabling them to apply for government jobs in Delhi. This decision follows persistent appeals from community representatives and is part of a broader rehabilitation initiative.

Updated: 05-01-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 17:05 IST
Lt Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned a relaxation of educational qualifications and age criteria for 88 victims of the anti-Sikh riots, facilitating their application for government jobs in Delhi, officials announced on Sunday.

This move allows the applicants, now eligible for positions as multi-tasking staff across various government departments, to benefit from increased employment opportunities.

The decision comes after continuous appeals from the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and public representatives, as part of an ongoing rehabilitation effort initiated by the Union Home Ministry in 2006.

(With inputs from agencies.)

