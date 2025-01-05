Left Menu

Shocking Crime in Shahjahanpur: Police Nab Suspect in Heinous Attack

In Shahjahanpur district, a 50-year-old man named Gangadin allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl and attempted to strangle her. The girl, found unconscious in a field, has been hospitalized. The suspect is in custody and faces charges of rape and attempted murder, with investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 05-01-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming incident in Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, police have arrested a 50-year-old man, Gangadin, for allegedly raping and attempting to strangle a 14-year-old girl. The heinous crime occurred on Sunday morning, as confirmed by the authorities.

The victim, a resident of Sadar Bazar's village, was reportedly on her way home after attending nature's call when Gangadin allegedly called her, led her to a secluded area, and committed the appalling act. Upon raising an alarm, she was strangled, resulting in her losing consciousness.

A villager later discovered the unconscious girl and notified her family. She was subsequently admitted to a nearby hospital. Sanjay Kumar Sagar, Additional Superintendent of Police, stated that a case has been filed under sections related to rape and attempted murder as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

