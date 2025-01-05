Shocking Crime in Shahjahanpur: Police Nab Suspect in Heinous Attack
In Shahjahanpur district, a 50-year-old man named Gangadin allegedly raped a 14-year-old girl and attempted to strangle her. The girl, found unconscious in a field, has been hospitalized. The suspect is in custody and faces charges of rape and attempted murder, with investigations ongoing.
In an alarming incident in Shahjahanpur district, Uttar Pradesh, police have arrested a 50-year-old man, Gangadin, for allegedly raping and attempting to strangle a 14-year-old girl. The heinous crime occurred on Sunday morning, as confirmed by the authorities.
The victim, a resident of Sadar Bazar's village, was reportedly on her way home after attending nature's call when Gangadin allegedly called her, led her to a secluded area, and committed the appalling act. Upon raising an alarm, she was strangled, resulting in her losing consciousness.
A villager later discovered the unconscious girl and notified her family. She was subsequently admitted to a nearby hospital. Sanjay Kumar Sagar, Additional Superintendent of Police, stated that a case has been filed under sections related to rape and attempted murder as the investigation continues.
