Left Menu

Captured: Notorious Criminal Behind Police Shootout

A man named Salim, notorious in his area, was arrested with a gun days before he planned to surrender. Last year, he fired at a police officer during city violence that resulted in multiple casualties. Salim is linked to the Sambhal violence case, where 52 arrests have been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 05-01-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 20:27 IST
Captured: Notorious Criminal Behind Police Shootout
man
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been apprehended for allegedly firing at a police officer during last year's unrest in the city. Police revealed that Salim, notorious in his region, was caught with a gun and ammunition in his possession.

The incident, which occurred in Sambhal, involved a gunshot injury to Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary. Salim was arrested in the Ziyarat area, where he had been hiding since the violent encounter.

The confrontation in Sambhal city on November 24 last year led to four deaths and several injuries. Before his capture, Salim attempted to surrender in court but was tracked down by law enforcement. His arrest adds to the tally of 52 individuals detained in connection with the violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025