Captured: Notorious Criminal Behind Police Shootout
A man named Salim, notorious in his area, was arrested with a gun days before he planned to surrender. Last year, he fired at a police officer during city violence that resulted in multiple casualties. Salim is linked to the Sambhal violence case, where 52 arrests have been made.
- Country:
- India
A man has been apprehended for allegedly firing at a police officer during last year's unrest in the city. Police revealed that Salim, notorious in his region, was caught with a gun and ammunition in his possession.
The incident, which occurred in Sambhal, involved a gunshot injury to Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary. Salim was arrested in the Ziyarat area, where he had been hiding since the violent encounter.
The confrontation in Sambhal city on November 24 last year led to four deaths and several injuries. Before his capture, Salim attempted to surrender in court but was tracked down by law enforcement. His arrest adds to the tally of 52 individuals detained in connection with the violence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sambhal
- Salim
- arrest
- police
- violence
- gun
- ammunition
- Sambhal violence
- shootout
- arrested
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi's Controversial Maharashtra Visit Amidst Parbhani Violence
PM Modi says it pains his heart when there are attempts to spread violence in society; cites Germany's Christmas market attack.
Congress Demands Justice Amid Allegations in Parbhani Violence Case
21 dead as Mozambique erupts in violence after election court ruling
Aid Crisis Amidst Rising Violence: Gaza's Humanitarian Plight