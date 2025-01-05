Captured: Notorious Criminal Behind Police Shootout

A man has been apprehended for allegedly firing at a police officer during last year's unrest in the city. Police revealed that Salim, notorious in his region, was caught with a gun and ammunition in his possession.

The incident, which occurred in Sambhal, involved a gunshot injury to Circle Officer Anuj Chaudhary. Salim was arrested in the Ziyarat area, where he had been hiding since the violent encounter.

The confrontation in Sambhal city on November 24 last year led to four deaths and several injuries. Before his capture, Salim attempted to surrender in court but was tracked down by law enforcement. His arrest adds to the tally of 52 individuals detained in connection with the violence.

