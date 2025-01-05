Left Menu

Tragic Workplace Dispute: Housekeeper Fatally Stabbed

A 26-year-old housekeeping staff member at Hello Guest House was fatally stabbed by his colleague following an argument about work quality. Arrested suspect Arjun Shavtal confessed to the crime, citing persistent harassment by the victim, Dalip Kumar, as the motive. The police are conducting further investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 05-01-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 20:56 IST
A 26-year-old man was fatally stabbed by a colleague over a disagreement about work standards at Hello Guest House, police reported on Sunday. The tragic incident underscores tensions in the workplace environment that can escalate with severe consequences.

The accused, 22-year-old Arjun Shavtal from Assam, has been taken into custody, with authorities finding the weapon used. Preliminary investigations reveal longstanding tensions between Shavtal and Dalip Kumar, the victim, who hailed from Bihar and served as housekeeping staff at the guest house.

Witnesses informed authorities about the stabbing on Saturday evening, prompting responses from police, forensic experts, and a dog squad. Post confession, Shavtal admitted to harboring resentment over Kumar's continual criticism and eventual violent measures taken. The police continue to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

