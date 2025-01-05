High Stakes Bust: Brazilians Caught Smuggling Cocaine

In a dramatic operation, customs officials at an international airport apprehended two Brazilians attempting to smuggle cocaine valued at Rs 20 crore into the country.

The duo, a man and a woman traveling from Sao Paulo through Paris, were intercepted, raising suspicions about their activities.

Upon interrogation, they confessed to ingesting capsules containing narcotics. Medical procedures successfully extracted 1,399 grams of cocaine, revealing a significant drug trafficking effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)