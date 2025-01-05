Left Menu

High Stakes Bust: Brazilians Caught Smuggling Cocaine

Two Brazilians were arrested at an international airport for smuggling capsules of cocaine worth Rs 20 crore. Upon arrival from Sao Paulo via Paris, they admitted to ingesting narcotic capsules, resulting in the recovery of 1,399 grams of cocaine through medical procedures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 21:08 IST
High Stakes Bust: Brazilians Caught Smuggling Cocaine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic operation, customs officials at an international airport apprehended two Brazilians attempting to smuggle cocaine valued at Rs 20 crore into the country.

The duo, a man and a woman traveling from Sao Paulo through Paris, were intercepted, raising suspicions about their activities.

Upon interrogation, they confessed to ingesting capsules containing narcotics. Medical procedures successfully extracted 1,399 grams of cocaine, revealing a significant drug trafficking effort.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025