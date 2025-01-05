Alleged Coercion in Rape Case Sparks Controversy

In Kotwali, a 19-year-old woman's ordeal of alleged repeated sexual assaults by Sajid Ali, a married man, has thrown the spotlight on police handling of the case. Police reportedly persuaded the woman's family to marry her to Ali upon discovering her pregnancy.

Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan confirmed Ali's arrest, revealing he befriended the woman and coerced her into silence, using a video for blackmail. The family attempted to file a complaint on September 20, but police allegedly pushed for a marriage to Ali, disregarding her consent.

Unknown to the woman at the time, Ali was already married. After giving birth to a stillborn child in November, she filed a new complaint. Authorities charged Ali under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code, as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)