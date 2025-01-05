Forest Official Arrested for Threatening Journalist Over Illegal Money Collection Report

In a troubling development in Chhattisgarh, a forest official was detained for allegedly threatening a journalist following revelations of supposed illegal financial activities at a forest check-post. The incident highlights escalating concerns regarding the safety of journalists in the region.

The forest official, identified as Range Officer Nareshchandra Deonag from Sitanadi Forest Range, was arrested on Sunday following a formal complaint filed by journalist Sandip Shukla. Shukla, affiliated with a regional news channel, reportedly faced intimidation after exposing alleged corrupt practices.

Shukla's report, broadcast on January 1, detailed accusations of unauthorized money collections by forest department employees. The journalist received menacing calls from Deonag, prompting him to seek police intervention. Authorities have launched an investigation, shedding light on similar threats faced by media personnel in Chhattisgarh.

