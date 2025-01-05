Mahar Community Seeks Justice for Slain Journalist
Members of the Mahar community held a candle march demanding capital punishment for the accused in journalist Mukesh Chandrakar's murder in Chhattisgarh. His body was found in a septic tank, and local authorities have taken steps against the accused's illegal activities. A Special Investigation Team is probing the case.
The Mahar community staged a candle march on Sunday to protest the murder of journalist Mukesh Chandrakar in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, demanding capital punishment for the perpetrators. Starting from Ambedkar Bhawan, the march culminated at Jaistambh Chowk, emphasizing the need for a safe environment for journalists.
Mukesh Chandrakar's body was discovered in a septic tank at a property owned by contractor Suresh Chandrakar, police reported. Two of Suresh's brothers and a supervisor have been arrested, while Suresh himself remains at large. The state government has launched a Special Investigation Team to investigate the murder.
Chandrakar, a freelance journalist associated with NDTV and operator of a popular YouTube channel, was allegedly killed after reporting on corruption tied to a road construction project linked to Suresh Chandrakar. Authorities have begun dismantling illegal properties connected to the accused.
