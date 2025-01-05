Tense Waters: India and Bangladesh Exchange Fishermen Amid Political Strain

In a gesture of diplomacy amid strained relations, Bangladesh and India conducted a reciprocal exchange of fishermen over the weekend. Bangladesh repatriated 95 Indian fishermen, while India released 90 Bangladeshi nationals, demonstrating a cooperative effort despite recent political discord.

The exchange, facilitated by the coast guards of both nations, comes as a significant move against the backdrop of deteriorating ties. The recent political climate has seen tensions escalate, with issues concerning minority attacks and diplomatic disputes over leadership asylum requests adding to the strain.

The fishermen's return underscores the complex maritime interactions between the two neighboring countries. Frequent detainments occur as fishermen inadvertently cross boundary lines. Despite political differences, the humanitarian exchange reflects an ongoing commitment to resolving bilateral issues.

