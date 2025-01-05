FBI Investigates Cross-Border Movements of New Orleans Attack Suspect
The FBI is probing international movements of Shamsud-Din Jabbar, linked to a New Year's Day terrorist attack in New Orleans, killing 14. The investigation involves his travel to Egypt and Canada, and aims to understand the connection to his lone-wolf actions which ended in a police shootout.
The FBI is actively investigating the international travel patterns of Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the suspect in a deadly New Year's Day attack in New Orleans that claimed 14 lives. Authorities revealed that the 42-year-old U.S. Army veteran pledged allegiance to the Islamic State and acted alone.
An FBI official confirmed Jabbar's trips to Cairo, Egypt, and Ontario, Canada prior to the attack. The investigation seeks to uncover any connections these travels may have to the attack which ended when Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police.
He had visited New Orleans multiple times in preceding months, staying in rental accommodations and recording videos in the French Quarter, where the tragedy occurred. The victims, identified by the coroner's office, ranged from 18 to 63 years old, mostly in their 20s.
(With inputs from agencies.)
