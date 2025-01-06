Left Menu

Netanyahu's Office Awaits Hostage List Amid Ceasefire Talks

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that as of Sunday, there has been no official list of hostages provided by Hamas. Despite Hamas indicating approval for a list of 34 hostages for a potential exchange, the verification from Israeli authorities is still pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 00:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, awaits an official list of hostages from Hamas, as tensions rise over the possibility of a ceasefire agreement. The Israeli government confirmed on Sunday that no such list has been received.

Earlier that day, a Hamas representative informed Reuters they had sanctioned a list comprising 34 hostages that could be part of a looming deal.

The Israeli administration's confirmation tasks diplomats with bridging gaps in negotiations, highlighting the intricacies of the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

