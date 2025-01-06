Netanyahu's Office Awaits Hostage List Amid Ceasefire Talks

Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, awaits an official list of hostages from Hamas, as tensions rise over the possibility of a ceasefire agreement. The Israeli government confirmed on Sunday that no such list has been received.

Earlier that day, a Hamas representative informed Reuters they had sanctioned a list comprising 34 hostages that could be part of a looming deal.

The Israeli administration's confirmation tasks diplomats with bridging gaps in negotiations, highlighting the intricacies of the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)