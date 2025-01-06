Left Menu

Ceasefire Hopes Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict

Israel and Hamas are negotiating a ceasefire in Gaza to return hostages and stop fighting. Over 100 Palestinians were killed in recent airstrikes. Talks, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S., aim for a ceasefire before President-elect Trump takes office. Hostage release depends on Israeli withdrawal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 01:46 IST
Ceasefire Hopes Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Efforts intensified on Sunday to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas amid escalating violence in the Gaza Strip. Over the weekend, intensified Israeli bombardments reportedly resulted in more than 100 Palestinian deaths, while a contentious deal regarding hostages was under negotiation.

A Hamas official stated that a list of 34 Israeli hostages was approved for release, potentially leading to a ceasefire. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office denied receiving such a list. This negotiation effort seeks resolution before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump assumes office next January.

The United States supports Israel's right to self-defense but emphasizes civilian protection compliance. Israeli and Hamas negotiations, brokered by Qatari and Egyptian mediators and the Biden administration, continue, with hostages' release contingent on Israeli military withdrawal and a permanent ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025