Ceasefire Hopes Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict

Efforts intensified on Sunday to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas amid escalating violence in the Gaza Strip. Over the weekend, intensified Israeli bombardments reportedly resulted in more than 100 Palestinian deaths, while a contentious deal regarding hostages was under negotiation.

A Hamas official stated that a list of 34 Israeli hostages was approved for release, potentially leading to a ceasefire. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office denied receiving such a list. This negotiation effort seeks resolution before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump assumes office next January.

The United States supports Israel's right to self-defense but emphasizes civilian protection compliance. Israeli and Hamas negotiations, brokered by Qatari and Egyptian mediators and the Biden administration, continue, with hostages' release contingent on Israeli military withdrawal and a permanent ceasefire agreement.

