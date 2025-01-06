Ceasefire Hopes Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict
Israel and Hamas are negotiating a ceasefire in Gaza to return hostages and stop fighting. Over 100 Palestinians were killed in recent airstrikes. Talks, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, and the U.S., aim for a ceasefire before President-elect Trump takes office. Hostage release depends on Israeli withdrawal.
Efforts intensified on Sunday to secure a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas amid escalating violence in the Gaza Strip. Over the weekend, intensified Israeli bombardments reportedly resulted in more than 100 Palestinian deaths, while a contentious deal regarding hostages was under negotiation.
A Hamas official stated that a list of 34 Israeli hostages was approved for release, potentially leading to a ceasefire. However, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office denied receiving such a list. This negotiation effort seeks resolution before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump assumes office next January.
The United States supports Israel's right to self-defense but emphasizes civilian protection compliance. Israeli and Hamas negotiations, brokered by Qatari and Egyptian mediators and the Biden administration, continue, with hostages' release contingent on Israeli military withdrawal and a permanent ceasefire agreement.
