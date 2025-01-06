Church of England Faces Leadership Crisis Amid Scandal

In the wake of a scandal, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby is stepping down, leaving the Church of England in a precarious position. His resignation follows an inquiry that criticized his inaction against abuser John Smyth.

Interim leader Stephen Cottrell faces his own scrutiny over a similar issue, amidst greater concerns about religious decline in Britain. The Church, grappling with internal conflicts, finds itself at a crossroads.

With ongoing criticism of its leaders, the future leadership of the Church remains uncertain as divisions continue to widen over contemporary issues such as same-sex marriage.

