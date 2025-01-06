Left Menu

Church of England Faces Leadership Crisis Amid Scandal

Amidst an abuse cover-up scandal, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned, leaving the Church of England in turmoil. Interim successor Stephen Cottrell is also under scrutiny for an abuse case. The Church struggles with internal divisions and declining faith within Britain, posing future challenges.

In the wake of a scandal, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby is stepping down, leaving the Church of England in a precarious position. His resignation follows an inquiry that criticized his inaction against abuser John Smyth.

Interim leader Stephen Cottrell faces his own scrutiny over a similar issue, amidst greater concerns about religious decline in Britain. The Church, grappling with internal conflicts, finds itself at a crossroads.

With ongoing criticism of its leaders, the future leadership of the Church remains uncertain as divisions continue to widen over contemporary issues such as same-sex marriage.

