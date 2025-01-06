Massacre Ignites Protests: Demand for Resignations in Montenegro

In Montenegro, thousands of protesters took to the streets on Sunday, demanding the resignation of top security officials after a tragic shooting earlier in the week resulted in 12 deaths, including two children.

Outside the Interior Ministry in the capital, Podgorica, chants of "Resignations" and "Killers" echoed as demonstrators called for Interior Minister Danilo Šaranovic and Deputy Prime Minister for Security and Defense Aleksa Becic to step down. This was fueled by perceived failures in security, especially after this second mass killing in less than three years in the town of Cetinje.

The suspected shooter, Aco Martinovic, had a history of violence and possession of illegal weapons. The incident has sparked debates on gun control, with protesters appealing for stricter gun laws and the destruction of illegal firearms. Police actions following the incident include raids resulting in the confiscation of various weapons, aiming to curb the prevalence of illegal firearms in the nation of 620,000 people.

