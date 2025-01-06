Massacre Ignites Protests: Demand for Resignations in Montenegro
Thousands in Montenegro protested for the resignation of top security officials following a mass shooting that claimed 12 lives, questioning police effectiveness and demanding stricter gun control laws. Protesters called for demilitarization of the population and accountability from security authorities.
- Country:
- Montenegro
In Montenegro, thousands of protesters took to the streets on Sunday, demanding the resignation of top security officials after a tragic shooting earlier in the week resulted in 12 deaths, including two children.
Outside the Interior Ministry in the capital, Podgorica, chants of "Resignations" and "Killers" echoed as demonstrators called for Interior Minister Danilo Šaranovic and Deputy Prime Minister for Security and Defense Aleksa Becic to step down. This was fueled by perceived failures in security, especially after this second mass killing in less than three years in the town of Cetinje.
The suspected shooter, Aco Martinovic, had a history of violence and possession of illegal weapons. The incident has sparked debates on gun control, with protesters appealing for stricter gun laws and the destruction of illegal firearms. Police actions following the incident include raids resulting in the confiscation of various weapons, aiming to curb the prevalence of illegal firearms in the nation of 620,000 people.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Celebrity Responsibility: Prioritizing Public Safety Over Film Promotions
Women and Child Development Ministry's 2025 Roadmap: Empowerment and Safety
Simeon Brown Urges Road Safety This Summer with Increased Police Presence
Beach Safety 101: Are You Ready for the Waves?
Ministers Urge Water Safety This Summer: Follow ‘Five Ways to Survive’